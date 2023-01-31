Dr. Epstein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Epstein, MD
Dr. Steven Epstein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Medstar Harbor Hospital and UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Woodholme Gastroenterology Associates-Glen Burnie802 Landmark Dr Ste 129, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 863-4899
- Medstar Harbor Hospital
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Dr. Epstein and his staff were outstanding. Professional, caring and respectful. They make you feel cared about
About Dr. Steven Epstein, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1811173636
- Emory University
- University Of Maryland
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
- Union College
