Overview of Dr. Steven Erickson, MD

Dr. Steven Erickson, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.



Dr. Erickson works at Banner Concussion Center, Phoenix, AZ in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.