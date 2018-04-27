Overview

Dr. Steven Esser, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clairton, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital.



Dr. Esser works at Jefferson Hospital in Clairton, PA with other offices in Rostraver Township, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.