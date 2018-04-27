Dr. Steven Esser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Esser, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Esser, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clairton, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Hospital565 Coal Valley Rd, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 469-7110
Jefferson Hills Surgical Specialists1533 Broad Ave Ste 200, Rostraver Township, PA 15012 Directions (412) 469-7110
- 3 1200 Brooks Ln, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 469-7110
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Esser is a professional and caring physician. He visited me each day I was in the hospital and made sure that I was comfortable. I was home from diverticulitis surgery in two days with minimal discomfort.
About Dr. Steven Esser, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Esser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Esser has seen patients for Hemorrhoids and Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Esser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Esser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.