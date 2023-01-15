Dr. Steven Factor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Factor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Factor, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Factor, MD
Dr. Steven Factor, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from CARDINAL STRITCH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Dr. Factor's Office Locations
Abington Neurological Associates, Ltd1151 Old York Rd Ste 200, Abington, PA 19001 Directions (215) 957-9250
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Factor was very helpful and clear in explaining what might help my migraines. He made me feel completely at ease and the medication he recommended has been working very well.
About Dr. Steven Factor, MD
- Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1730472408
Education & Certifications
- CARDINAL STRITCH COLLEGE
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Factor has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Factor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Factor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Factor has seen patients for Migraine, Tension Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Factor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Factor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Factor.
