Overview of Dr. Steven Factor, MD

Dr. Steven Factor, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from CARDINAL STRITCH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Factor works at Abington Neurological Associates, Ltd in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Tension Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.