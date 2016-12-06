Overview of Dr. Steven Faigenbaum, MD

Dr. Steven Faigenbaum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Faigenbaum works at Steven J Faigenbaum MD in Bridgewater, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.