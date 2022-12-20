Dr. Steven Falowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Falowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Falowski, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Falowski, MD
Dr. Steven Falowski, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lancaster, PA.
Dr. Falowski's Office Locations
Argires Marotti Neurosurgical Associates of Lancaster160 N Pointe Blvd Ste 200, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 358-0800Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
- Reading Hospital
- Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My pain management Dr. Smith had been reducing pain infusion pump dosage for spinal leak repair and pump removal and referred me to Dr Falowski for procedure. At my initial consultation w/Dr. Falowski; he sidestepped spinal leak issue and insisted that the Medtronics Stimulator (another implant)be replaced w/Abbott Stimulator .The Abbott Stimulator works a lot better after multiple adjustments. I still had to have Medtronics pain infusion pump removal due to spinal leak issues.
About Dr. Steven Falowski, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Falowski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Falowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Falowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
