Dr. Steven Falowski, MD

Neurosurgery
4.4 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Steven Falowski, MD

Dr. Steven Falowski, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lancaster, PA. 

Dr. Falowski works at Argires Marotti Neurosurgical Associates of Lancaster in Lancaster, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Neurostimulation, Post-Laminectomy Syndrome and Spinal Cord Stimulation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Falowski's Office Locations

    Argires Marotti Neurosurgical Associates of Lancaster
    160 N Pointe Blvd Ste 200, Lancaster, PA 17601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 358-0800
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lancaster General Hospital
  • Reading Hospital
  • Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Neurostimulation
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Treatment frequency



Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 20, 2022
    My pain management Dr. Smith had been reducing pain infusion pump dosage for spinal leak repair and pump removal and referred me to Dr Falowski for procedure. At my initial consultation w/Dr. Falowski; he sidestepped spinal leak issue and insisted that the Medtronics Stimulator (another implant)be replaced w/Abbott Stimulator .The Abbott Stimulator works a lot better after multiple adjustments. I still had to have Medtronics pain infusion pump removal due to spinal leak issues.
    J. Sal — Dec 20, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Falowski, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720272800
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Falowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Falowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Falowski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Falowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Falowski works at Argires Marotti Neurosurgical Associates of Lancaster in Lancaster, PA. View the full address on Dr. Falowski’s profile.

    Dr. Falowski has seen patients for Neurostimulation, Post-Laminectomy Syndrome and Spinal Cord Stimulation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Falowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Falowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Falowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Falowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Falowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

