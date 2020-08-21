Dr. Steven Farber, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Farber, DO
Overview of Dr. Steven Farber, DO
Dr. Steven Farber, DO is a Pulmonologist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.
Dr. Farber works at
Dr. Farber's Office Locations
-
1
Arizona Lung Center3155 E Southern Ave Ste 201, Mesa, AZ 85204 Directions (480) 655-8040
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farber?
Dr. Farber is a very good Dr. cares about his patients, tells you like it is. He knows what he is doing and is a very good Dr. I would and have recommended him to people. Nancy Megyesy in A J
About Dr. Steven Farber, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1336131382
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farber works at
Dr. Farber has seen patients for Bronchitis, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Farber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.