Overview of Dr. Steven Farber, DO

Dr. Steven Farber, DO is a Pulmonologist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.



Dr. Farber works at The Arizona Lung Center in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Bronchitis, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.