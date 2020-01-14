Dr. Steven Farr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Farr, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Farr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Moreno Valley, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside University Health System-medical Center.
Locations
Surgery Clinic26520 Cactus Ave, Moreno Valley, CA 92555 Directions (951) 486-4000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFriday8:30am - 11:30amSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Concentra Gardena16630 S Broadway, Gardena, CA 90248 Directions (310) 768-8155
Dr. Robert Bruce Reid Health Clinic308 E San Jacinto Ave, Perris, CA 92570 Directions (800) 720-9553
Kaiser Permanente Long Beach Medical Offices3900 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, CA 90804 Directions (310) 325-5111
Stat Med Transit701 E 28th St Ste 419, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 490-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside University Health System-medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Exclusive Healthcare
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- Kaiser Permanente
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Self Pay
- Special Needs Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Farr treats our entire family of 7, from teens to Medicare age. Communicates with kindness and wisdom. Always has time to fully address our concerns.
About Dr. Steven Farr, MD
- Family Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Riverside County Regional Medical Center
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- California State University Dominguez Hills
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Farr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.