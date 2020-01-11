Dr. Steven Fassler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fassler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Fassler, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Fassler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Fassler works at
Locations
-
1
Colon & Rectal Associates, LTD1235 Old York Rd Ste G20, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
-
2
Colon & Rectal Associates, LTD1650 Huntingdon Pike Ste 309, Meadowbrook, PA 19046 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CHAMPVA
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Meritain Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fassler?
Dr. Fassler is a very competent and compassionate doctor/surgeon. He is really living up to the mission of providing the best care to his patients. I was recently under his care and was very pleased. In addition, the staffs at the Abington office which I visited are very friendly and understanding.
About Dr. Steven Fassler, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Korean
- Male
- 1831193887
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- University of Connecticut Health Center-John Dempsey Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fassler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fassler accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fassler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fassler works at
Dr. Fassler has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Anal or Rectal Pain and Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fassler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fassler speaks Korean.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Fassler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fassler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fassler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fassler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.