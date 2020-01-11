See All General Surgeons in Abington, PA
Dr. Steven Fassler, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (23)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Steven Fassler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Fassler works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Abington, PA with other offices in Meadowbrook, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Anal or Rectal Pain and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colon & Rectal Associates, LTD
    1235 Old York Rd Ste G20, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Colon & Rectal Associates, LTD
    1650 Huntingdon Pike Ste 309, Meadowbrook, PA 19046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anal Fissure

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CHAMPVA
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Meritain Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 11, 2020
    Dr. Fassler is a very competent and compassionate doctor/surgeon. He is really living up to the mission of providing the best care to his patients. I was recently under his care and was very pleased. In addition, the staffs at the Abington office which I visited are very friendly and understanding.
    Chinh Vu — Jan 11, 2020
    About Dr. Steven Fassler, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1831193887
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
    Residency
    • University of Connecticut Health Center-John Dempsey Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Fassler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fassler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fassler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fassler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fassler has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Anal or Rectal Pain and Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fassler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Fassler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fassler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fassler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fassler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

