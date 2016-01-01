Dr. Steven Faulks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faulks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Faulks, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Faulks, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hendersonville, TN. They graduated from University Of Mississippi Medical Center and is affiliated with Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center.
Locations
Cumberland Family Practice264 New Shackle Island Rd Ste 107, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (629) 219-7721
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Steven Faulks, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1164954525
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida Community Health &amp; Family Medicine
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- Family Practice
