Dr. Steven Feher, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Feher works at Warren Clinic General Surgery-Tulsa South in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.