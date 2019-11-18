Dr. Feher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Feher, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Feher, MD
Dr. Steven Feher, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Dr. Feher's Office Locations
Warren Clinic General Surgery - Tulsa South10505 E 91st St Ste 203, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 307-3120
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- OSMA Health
- Preferred Community Choice
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Feher saved my life. He did surgery on my very big hernia that busted . He saved my life. I was in Hospital for a long time he was there 2 maybe 3 times a day. He is very compassionate of a person . I will be thankful to him the rest of my life.
About Dr. Steven Feher, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1851431316
Education & Certifications
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
Dr. Feher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feher has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Feher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.