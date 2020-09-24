See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Steven Fehrenkamp, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.8 (24)
Call for new patient details
46 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Steven Fehrenkamp, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School.

Dr. Fehrenkamp works at Steven Fehrenkamp MD in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Austin Endocrine
    1221 W Ben White Blvd Ste 208A, Austin, TX 78704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 445-2833

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Vitamin D Deficiency
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation

Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Pyramid Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 24, 2020
    I've been a patient of Dr. Fehrenkamp for over 30 years for my Type 1 Diabetes. I'm in great control with an A1c in the low 6's He always spends plenty of time with me---never makes me feel rushed. He answers all of my questions thoroughly. And, he provides options and allows me to choose what I'm willing to do...but his recommendations are ALWAYS spot on and I ultimately come around to his way of thinking. Now both of my kids see him as well, one for T1D and the other for a thyroid condition. My
    C Barry — Sep 24, 2020
    About Dr. Steven Fehrenkamp, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376582718
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Regional Med Center At Memphis
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fehrenkamp has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fehrenkamp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fehrenkamp works at Steven Fehrenkamp MD in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Fehrenkamp’s profile.

    Dr. Fehrenkamp has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fehrenkamp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Fehrenkamp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fehrenkamp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fehrenkamp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fehrenkamp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

