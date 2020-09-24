Dr. Fehrenkamp has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Fehrenkamp, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Fehrenkamp, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School.
Dr. Fehrenkamp works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Austin Endocrine1221 W Ben White Blvd Ste 208A, Austin, TX 78704 Directions (512) 445-2833
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Pyramid Life
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fehrenkamp?
I've been a patient of Dr. Fehrenkamp for over 30 years for my Type 1 Diabetes. I'm in great control with an A1c in the low 6's He always spends plenty of time with me---never makes me feel rushed. He answers all of my questions thoroughly. And, he provides options and allows me to choose what I'm willing to do...but his recommendations are ALWAYS spot on and I ultimately come around to his way of thinking. Now both of my kids see him as well, one for T1D and the other for a thyroid condition. My
About Dr. Steven Fehrenkamp, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1376582718
Education & Certifications
- Regional Med Center At Memphis
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fehrenkamp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fehrenkamp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fehrenkamp works at
Dr. Fehrenkamp has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fehrenkamp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Fehrenkamp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fehrenkamp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fehrenkamp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fehrenkamp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.