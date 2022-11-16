Dr. Steven Fein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Fein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Fein, MD
Dr. Steven Fein, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hendry Regional Medical Center, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital, Methodist University Hospital and Southern Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Fein works at
Dr. Fein's Office Locations
Steven Fein5825 SW 117th St, Coral Gables, FL 33156 Directions (786) 567-8310
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendry Regional Medical Center
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital
- Methodist University Hospital
- Southern Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- Dimension International
- First Health
- Global Excel Insurance
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My first tele health appointment with Dr. Fein was better than I imagined. He came highly recommended from Baptist MCI. He took so much time with me and he was very detailed. He calmed me and was able to control my anxiety regarding my much needed iron infusions based on my past experiences. Dr. Fein assured me I would be safe and well taken care of during my infusion. He was not wrong. Dr. Dayne was there the entire time to hold my hand and to make me feel safe. Moving forward I have only had the best care with Dr. Fein and his entire team. Everyone at the center is incredible. Due to my iron deficiency I will have to be treated often and I feel so grateful to have this group of brilliant and caring professionals looking after me. My quality of life has changed thanks to the attention Dr. Fein gave me that very first visit. It was he with his kindness, patience and attention to detail that convinced me to take such an important step for my health! Thank you. I trust him completely.
About Dr. Steven Fein, MD
- Hematology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437146552
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami/Jackson Mem Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
