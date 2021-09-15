See All Gastroenterologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Steven Feiner, DO

Gastroenterology
4.3 (25)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Feiner, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Feiner works at Gastro Health in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Gastritis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Physician Associates LLC
    9964 University Blvd, Orlando, FL 32817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 851-5600
    Gastro Health - Orlando
    3885 Oakwater Cir, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 851-5600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diarrhea
Gastritis
Esophagitis
Diarrhea
Gastritis
Esophagitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Elderplan
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Steven Feiner, DO

    • Gastroenterology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1407895758
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor
    • Allegheny General Hospital
    • Monmouth Medical Center
    • University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Muhlenberg College, Allentown,Pa
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Feiner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Feiner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Feiner has seen patients for Diarrhea, Gastritis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feiner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Feiner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feiner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

