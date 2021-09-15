Dr. Steven Feiner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Feiner, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Steven Feiner, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Physician Associates LLC9964 University Blvd, Orlando, FL 32817 Directions (407) 851-5600
Gastro Health - Orlando3885 Oakwater Cir, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 851-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
After visiting 20 + doctors over 15 years that treated just the symptoms, I finally got the pleasure to meet with, Dr, Feiner. He took the time to listen, understand, and then scope/biopsy me based on his vast knowledge/hunch to test me for a very rare disease, mastocytic enterocolitis….and it came back positive. Although that sounds like a negative, his test helped me finally get the diagnosis I needed and he was able to put a treatment regimen that allows me to live a mostly normal life, whereas before, it was too painful. Dr, Feiner is truly a lifesaver! I referred all my friends and coworkers to him ever since and will continue to do so for going above and beyond!l. 7 years post diagnosis, I found out that the vast majority of MD’s never even heard of the disease, let alone have the knowledge to test for it. He even mentioned I was the first to come back positive. Yaay for me! Kudos to Dr, Feiner believing in me, my symptoms, and quite honestly, saving my life.
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1407895758
- Baylor
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Monmouth Medical Center
- University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Muhlenberg College, Allentown,Pa
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Feiner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feiner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feiner has seen patients for Diarrhea, Gastritis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feiner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Feiner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feiner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.