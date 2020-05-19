Dr. Steven Feinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Feinstein, MD
Dr. Steven Feinstein, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center.
Texas Urogynecology and Laser Surgery Center1700 N Oregon St Ste 520, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 505-7553Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
El Paso Maternal Fetal Medicine - East10175 Gateway Blvd W Ste 210, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 229-4682
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Feinstein was very attentive and caring. Explained literally everything.
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1942253174
Education & Certifications
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Long Island College Hospital
- Long Island College Hospital
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara School Of Medicine
Dr. Feinstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feinstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feinstein works at
Dr. Feinstein has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feinstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Feinstein speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Feinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feinstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.