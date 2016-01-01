Overview of Dr. Steven Fekete, MD

Dr. Steven Fekete, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Avon, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.



Dr. Fekete works at Cummins Behavioral Health Systm in Avon, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.