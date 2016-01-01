Dr. Fekete has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Fekete, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Fekete, MD
Dr. Steven Fekete, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Avon, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.
Dr. Fekete works at
Dr. Fekete's Office Locations
Genoa Healthcare LLC6655 E Us Highway 36, Avon, IN 46123 Directions (317) 272-3330
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendricks Regional Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Steven Fekete, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1164469474
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fekete accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fekete has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fekete has seen patients for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fekete on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fekete. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fekete.
