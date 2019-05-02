Dr. Steven Feldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Feldman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Feldman, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Feldman works at
Locations
Wake Forest Baptist Dermatology4618 Country Club Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27104 Directions (336) 786-1955
Hospital Affiliations
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful. I look forward seeing to seeing him. Dr. Feldman has a superb bedside and having had severe plaque psoriasis over most of body for many years, I have experienced medical care that was such nightmare. One doctor said that I looked like " a trainwreck from hell ". This description he had heard at a Dermatology convention. Dr. Feldman is, needless to say, the exact opposite of my former Doctor. Dr. Feldman is a kind human being.
About Dr. Steven Feldman, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720063175
Education & Certifications
- Med U Sc Charleston
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke U, School of Medicine
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feldman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feldman works at
Dr. Feldman speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Feldman can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.