Offers telehealth
Dr. Steven Feldman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Purchase, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.
Westmed Medical Group3030 Westchester 2 Fl Ave Ste 202, Purchase, NY 10577 Directions
Westmed Medical Group644 W Putnam Ave, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 210-2820
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Feldman by my GP as I had a problem with earwax blockage in my right year. I tried over-the-counter drops to try and treat the problem but had no luck. Dr. Feldman was able to remove the wax quickly and painlessly. He was very gentle and took great care when removing the wax. I highly recommend this doctor!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922294560
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Med Center
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
