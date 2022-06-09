See All General Surgeons in Dothan, AL
Dr. Steven Fendley, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Steven Fendley, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (35)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Fendley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital.

Dr. Fendley works at Wiregrass Surgical Associates in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Wiregrass Surgical Associates
    4300 W Main St Ste 24, Dothan, AL 36305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 793-1534
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:45pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flowers Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Obesity
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fendley?

    Jun 09, 2022
    This is an excellent facility. The staff is always friendly and helpful. Dr. Fendley is amazing. He is so caring and compassionate. As a physician, I trust him completely. I am very secure in the care I receive and know I can call for anything.
    Lori Updyke — Jun 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Fendley, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steven Fendley, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fendley to family and friends

    Dr. Fendley's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fendley

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Fendley, MD.

    About Dr. Steven Fendley, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396740577
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of South Alabama Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Auburn University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Fendley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fendley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fendley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fendley works at Wiregrass Surgical Associates in Dothan, AL. View the full address on Dr. Fendley’s profile.

    Dr. Fendley has seen patients for Obesity, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fendley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Fendley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fendley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fendley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fendley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Steven Fendley, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.