Overview of Dr. Steven Fern, MD

Dr. Steven Fern, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Belle Glade, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Fern works at Wellington Imaging Associates in Belle Glade, FL with other offices in Wellington, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.