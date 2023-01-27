Overview

Dr. Steven Fern, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Fern works at Specialist in Gastroenterology in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.