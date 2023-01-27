Dr. Steven Fern, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Fern, DO
Overview
Dr. Steven Fern, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Fern works at
Locations
-
1
Specialist in Gastroenterology11525 Olde Cabin Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 997-0554
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fern?
First time having this procedure. Staff made me feel less anxious. No pain at all, Dr. Fern was very reassuring as was the anesthetist. Would def recommend this facility.
About Dr. Steven Fern, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1417982760
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fern has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fern accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fern works at
Dr. Fern has seen patients for Constipation, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
106 patients have reviewed Dr. Fern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.