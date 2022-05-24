Dr. Steven Fine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Fine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Fine, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.
Dr. Fine works at
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - Framingham475 Franklin St Ste 110, Framingham, MA 01702 Directions (508) 620-9200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fine?
Very pleasant. Good listener. Took time to Explain possible problem, procedure and treatment possibilities in detail.Prompt telephone response by NP to questions following the appointment. Office staff very professional, (especially Leslie) courteous and kind when scheduling procedures.
About Dr. Steven Fine, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1164498457
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital/weill Cornell Med Center
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital|Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fine works at
Dr. Fine has seen patients for Diarrhea, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Fine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.