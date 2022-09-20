See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Richmond, VA
Dr. Steven Fiore, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.4 (34)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Fiore, MD

Dr. Steven Fiore, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Med/Surg and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Fiore works at OrthoVirginia - Shrader Road in Richmond, VA with other offices in Midlothian, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fiore's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Shrader Road
    7858 Shrader Rd, Richmond, VA 23294 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 270-1305
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    St. Francis Location
    13801 St Francis Blvd # 200, Midlothian, VA 23114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 270-1305

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
  • Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital
  • St. Mary's Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Ataxia
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Ataxia

Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • Optima Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Steven Fiore, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609844216
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dr Richmond Holt
    Residency
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Med College Va
    Medical Education
    • Chicago College Med/Surg
    Undergraduate School
    • San Jose University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Fiore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fiore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fiore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fiore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Fiore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fiore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fiore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fiore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

