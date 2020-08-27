Overview of Dr. Steven Fisher, MD

Dr. Steven Fisher, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School.



Dr. Fisher works at TSAOG Orthopaedics in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.