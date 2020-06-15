Overview of Dr. Steven Fogg, MD

Dr. Steven Fogg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center, Fresno Surgical Hospital and Valley Children's Hospital.



Dr. Fogg works at Fogg, Maxwell, Lanier & Remington Eyecare Inc. in Fresno, CA with other offices in Clovis, CA and Madera, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.