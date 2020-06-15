Dr. Steven Fogg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fogg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Fogg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Fogg, MD
Dr. Steven Fogg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center, Fresno Surgical Hospital and Valley Children's Hospital.
Dr. Fogg works at
Dr. Fogg's Office Locations
-
1
Fogg Maxwell & Lanier M.d. Inc.1360 E Herndon Ave Ste 401, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 449-5010
-
2
Fogg Maxwell Lanier & Remington1817 Shaw Ave Ste 104C, Clovis, CA 93611 Directions (559) 449-5010
-
3
Fogg Maxwell Lanier & Remington1111 W 4th St Bldg B, Madera, CA 93637 Directions (559) 449-5010
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fogg?
Awesome experience my vision exceeded my highest expectations. I spend a lot of time horseback either working cattle or team roping now I’ll be able to see what I’m chasing, thanks you Dr. Fogg Tony Garcia
About Dr. Steven Fogg, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Hindi, Hmong, Mandarin, Panjabi, Spanish and Tagalog
- Male
- 1982666871
Education & Certifications
- Anheuser-Busch Eye Inst
- U Calif Sch Med
- Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Fresno Surgical Hospital
- Valley Children's Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fogg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fogg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fogg using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fogg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fogg works at
Dr. Fogg has seen patients for Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fogg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fogg speaks Cantonese, Hindi, Hmong, Mandarin, Panjabi, Spanish and Tagalog.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Fogg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fogg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fogg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fogg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.