Dr. Steven Foley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Foley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Foley, MD
Dr. Steven Foley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lamar, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center, UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and Uchealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital.
Dr. Foley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Foley's Office Locations
-
1
High Plains Community Health Center403 Kendall Dr, Lamar, CO 81052 Directions (719) 336-3179
-
2
Comprehensive Womens Care of Colorado Springs LLC4810 Rusina Rd Ste B, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 358-5377
Hospital Affiliations
- Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
- Uchealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Foley?
Dr, Foley takes time with his patients.. He is a caring, very kind physician.
About Dr. Steven Foley, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1194700179
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Hospital, Indianapolis, In
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- INDIANA WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foley accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foley works at
Dr. Foley has seen patients for Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Foley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.