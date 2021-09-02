Dr. Frachtman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Frachtman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Frachtman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Locations
Houston Office6550 Fannin St Ste 1201, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-3372Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Anesthesia Company of Houston Pllc6560 Fannin St Ste 600, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-3372
Houston Methodist Hospital6565 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-3372MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Frachtman performed my colonoscopy w perfection. His bedside manner is perfect, his professionalism is on target, would recommend him to any patient seeking GI care—— the staff at the endoscopy center were professional and helpful .BTW, my review is from the point of view of a 40 years physician !
About Dr. Steven Frachtman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frachtman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frachtman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frachtman has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frachtman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Frachtman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frachtman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frachtman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frachtman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.