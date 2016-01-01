Dr. Steven Freedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Freedman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Freedman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Dr. Freedman works at
Locations
-
1
BIDMC - GI East Office330 Brookline Ave # KS-2, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 754-8888
-
2
BIDMC Endoscopy - East Campus330 Brookline Ave # Stoneman, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 754-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Freedman?
About Dr. Steven Freedman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1952335796
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freedman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freedman works at
Dr. Freedman has seen patients for Pancreatitis, Abdominal Pain and Gastrointestinal Malabsorption, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Freedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.