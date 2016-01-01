Overview

Dr. Steven Freedman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. Freedman works at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center - Gastroenterology Division in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatitis, Abdominal Pain and Gastrointestinal Malabsorption along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.