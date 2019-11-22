Overview

Dr. Steven Friedland, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine.



Dr. Friedland works at Steven H Friedland MD in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.