Dr. Steven Friedman, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Friedman, MD
Dr. Steven Friedman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.
Dr. Friedman's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Maternal Fetal Medicine1700 Nicholasville Rd Ste 703, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 260-6970
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Friedman assisted with both of my high risk pregnancies, 6 years apart. While he seems odd and somewhat cold, his care for both myself and my child was the best all the way. Unfortunately, I was on bed rest for a long time so I got to know him better, but once you do, he has a dry sense of humor, very polite and very direct about what your options are. He will push you and make sure your baby is the number one concern (at least in my case where I was stable enough to be pushed).
About Dr. Steven Friedman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1225171986
Education & Certifications
- University CA
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
