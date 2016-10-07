Overview of Dr. Steven Friedman, MD

Dr. Steven Friedman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.



Dr. Friedman works at Baptist Health Medical Group Maternal Fetal Medicine in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.