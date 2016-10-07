See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Lexington, KY
Dr. Steven Friedman, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Friedman, MD

Dr. Steven Friedman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.

Dr. Friedman works at Baptist Health Medical Group Maternal Fetal Medicine in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Friedman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Maternal Fetal Medicine
    1700 Nicholasville Rd Ste 703, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 260-6970

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Lexington

Urine Pregnancy Test
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Syphilis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Syphilis Screening

Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 07, 2016
    Dr. Friedman assisted with both of my high risk pregnancies, 6 years apart. While he seems odd and somewhat cold, his care for both myself and my child was the best all the way. Unfortunately, I was on bed rest for a long time so I got to know him better, but once you do, he has a dry sense of humor, very polite and very direct about what your options are. He will push you and make sure your baby is the number one concern (at least in my case where I was stable enough to be pushed).
    Dr. Friedman in Portland, OR — Oct 07, 2016
    About Dr. Steven Friedman, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225171986
    Education & Certifications

    • University CA
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Residency
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Friedman works at Baptist Health Medical Group Maternal Fetal Medicine in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Friedman’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

