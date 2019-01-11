Dr. Steven Friedrich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Friedrich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Friedrich, MD
Dr. Steven Friedrich, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Littleton, CO.
Dr. Friedrich works at
Dr. Friedrich's Office Locations
Littleton1000 SOUTHPARK DR, Littleton, CO 80120 Directions (720) 764-6114Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Porter North Campus2535 S Downing St Ste 460, Denver, CO 80210 Directions (303) 963-0798
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Penrose Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding - my daughter visited Dr Friedrich for chest pains and a potential heart condition. Dr Friedrich was first class - polite, attentive, engaging, able to explain in our terms the symptoms and root causes and their meanings, very thorough on next steps and covering all possible options, answered all our questions and very very patient. Thank you!!
About Dr. Steven Friedrich, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1366461113
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Cardiology, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
