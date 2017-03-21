Dr. Steven Frucht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frucht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Frucht, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Frucht, MD
Dr. Steven Frucht, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Frucht works at
Dr. Frucht's Office Locations
-
1
Fresco Institute for Parkinson's & Movement Disorders222 E 41st St Fl 13, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 263-4838
-
2
Dept of Neurology710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-5277
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frucht?
Dr. Frucht took care of my husband for more than ten years and has been amazing (Parkinson's patient)! All our questions were answered and the best care was provided for all those years. Dr. Frucht was always very helpful in recommending the best Drs. around him for any of the other conditions my husband ended up suffering from.
About Dr. Steven Frucht, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1336157130
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frucht has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frucht accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frucht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frucht works at
Dr. Frucht has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frucht on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Frucht. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frucht.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frucht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frucht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.