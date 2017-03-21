See All Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. Steven Frucht, MD

Neurology
3.1 (18)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Steven Frucht, MD

Dr. Steven Frucht, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Frucht works at NYU Langone Health in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Frucht's Office Locations

    Fresco Institute for Parkinson's & Movement Disorders
    222 E 41st St Fl 13, New York, NY 10017 (212) 263-4838
    Dept of Neurology
    710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 (212) 305-5277

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 21, 2017
    Dr. Frucht took care of my husband for more than ten years and has been amazing (Parkinson's patient)! All our questions were answered and the best care was provided for all those years. Dr. Frucht was always very helpful in recommending the best Drs. around him for any of the other conditions my husband ended up suffering from.
    C. Fasulo in New York — Mar 21, 2017
    About Dr. Steven Frucht, MD

    • Neurology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1336157130
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard University / School Of Medicine
