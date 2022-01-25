Dr. Steven Fukuchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fukuchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Fukuchi, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Fukuchi, MD
Dr. Steven Fukuchi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Chester, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.
Dr. Fukuchi's Office Locations
Turk's Head Surgery Center915 Old Fern Hill Rd Bldg B, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 436-6696
Ob Hospitalist Group at Chester County Hospital701 E Marshall St, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 431-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My visit from start to finish was excellent. First person I interacted with in the front office was pleasant and knowledgeable; nurse handling my intake was professional as well as calming. Dr. Fukuchi put me at ease, I didn't feel rushed, and he was extremely thorough with his exam and communication regarding what steps were needed. I highly recommend him and his staff to anyone seeking general surgical expertise.
About Dr. Steven Fukuchi, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902875990
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fukuchi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fukuchi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fukuchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fukuchi has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Intestinal Obstruction and Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fukuchi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fukuchi speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Fukuchi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fukuchi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fukuchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fukuchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.