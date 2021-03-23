Dr. Steven Fyfe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fyfe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Fyfe, MD
Dr. Steven Fyfe, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital.
Central office720 W 34th St Ste 110, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 346-7600
Steven Trey Fyfe, M.D.1401 Medical Pkwy, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 346-7600
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- HumanaOne
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I loved Dr. Fyfe. He saved my brothers life (head and neck cancers) and helped me so much, through the years. He is a very dear person and will sorely be missed, as he retires. We miss you, Dr. Steven Trey Fyfe.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1154417707
- University Of California Los Angeles
- Baylor
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Fyfe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fyfe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fyfe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fyfe has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fyfe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Fyfe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fyfe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fyfe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fyfe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.