Dr. Steven Gabel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gabel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Gabel, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Gabel, MD
Dr. Steven Gabel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hillsboro, OR. They completed their residency with General Practice - Loyola University Hospital
Dr. Gabel works at
Dr. Gabel's Office Locations
1
Gregory W. Suits MD PC900 SE Oak St Ste 201, Hillsboro, OR 97123 Directions (503) 648-8971
2
Gabel Center12115 SW 70th Ave Ste 200, Tigard, OR 97223 Directions (503) 693-1118
Hospital Affiliations
- Tuality Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Choice Health
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Health Net
- LifeWise
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gabel?
Doctor Gabel and his staff are wonderful. Professional, and personable. He clearly explained all the pros and cons of each hair restoration process, as well as reviewing my current medications. He recommended FUT to provide me with a fuller result. He was very thorough during the consultation, pre-op, and post-op processes. The hairline he desiged for me was nothing less than amazing. It is both flattering, and very natural. Worth every penny.
About Dr. Steven Gabel, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- General Practice - Loyola University Hospital
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gabel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gabel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gabel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gabel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gabel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.