Overview

Dr. Steven Gabrielsen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Monroe Hospital.



Dr. Gabrielsen works at Monroe Medical Group - Multi Specialty Clinic in Bloomington, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.