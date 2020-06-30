Dr. Steven Galarza, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galarza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Galarza, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Galarza, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.
Dr. Galarza works at
Locations
-
1
LLU Behavorial Medicine Center28078 Baxter Rd Ste 230, Murrieta, CA 92563 Directions (951) 290-2766
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Health Net
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Galarza?
I was a patient of Dr. Galarza's at the Murrieta Loma Linda Behavioral Health Center where he provided me with comprehensive and adequate psychiatric treatment. I could not be more thankful.
About Dr. Steven Galarza, DO
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC
- La Sierra University, Riverside, Ca
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galarza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galarza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galarza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Galarza works at
Dr. Galarza speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Galarza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galarza.
Dr. Galarza accepts appointments scheduled online or over the phone.