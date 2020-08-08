Overview

Dr. Steven Gange, MD is an Urology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UCLA|University Of California|University of California At Los Angeles and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, Alta View Hospital, Jordan Valley Medical Center and St. Mark's Hospital.



Dr. Gange works at Granger Medical Summit Urology in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.