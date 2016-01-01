Overview

Dr. Steven Garner, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dublin, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Fairview Park Hospital.



Dr. Garner works at Medical Center, LLP in Dublin, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.