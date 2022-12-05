Dr. Steven Gecha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gecha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Gecha, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Gecha, MD
Dr. Steven Gecha, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Gecha works at
Dr. Gecha's Office Locations
-
1
Princeton Orthopedic Associates and Sports Medicine325 Princeton Ave, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 924-8131Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gecha?
The entire staff was very personable and professional
About Dr. Steven Gecha, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language
- 1710906698
Education & Certifications
- Hospital University Penn
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Yale University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gecha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gecha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gecha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gecha works at
Dr. Gecha has seen patients for Runner's Knee, Internal Derangement of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gecha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gecha speaks American Sign Language.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Gecha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gecha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gecha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gecha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.