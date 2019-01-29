Overview of Dr. Steven Geduldig, DPM

Dr. Steven Geduldig, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Podiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and Olathe Medical Center.



Dr. Geduldig works at Foot Specialists of Kansas City PA in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Olathe, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.