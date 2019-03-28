Dr. Steven Geier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Geier, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Geier, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Klein, Geier, Lipp, MD, LLP300 Old Country Rd Ste 31, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 294-9380
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I have been patients of Dr. Geier for almost three decades. He is the most caring and wonderful person and physician. He treats all of his patients like they are family and I wouldn't be comfortable with anyone else!
About Dr. Steven Geier, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Nassau Co Med Ctr, Gastroenterology Nassau Co Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Geier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geier has seen patients for Abdominal Pain and Indigestion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Geier speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Geier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.