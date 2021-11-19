See All Neurosurgeons in Coral Springs, FL
Dr. Steven Gelbard, MD

Neurosurgery
2.8 (22)
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Gelbard, MD

Dr. Steven Gelbard, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Gelbard works at Rehab Nexus LLC in Coral Springs, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gelbard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rehab Nexus LLC
    7351 Wiles Rd Ste 105, Coral Springs, FL 33067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 383-2000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.8
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(12)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Steven Gelbard, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Years of Experience
  • 40 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1356391197
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gelbard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gelbard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gelbard works at Rehab Nexus LLC in Coral Springs, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gelbard’s profile.

22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gelbard. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gelbard.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gelbard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gelbard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

