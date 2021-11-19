Dr. Gelbard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Gelbard, MD
Dr. Steven Gelbard, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.
Rehab Nexus LLC7351 Wiles Rd Ste 105, Coral Springs, FL 33067 Directions (954) 383-2000
Excellent Result after surgery and treatment. I was in an accident and injured my neck and back. I tried therapy and pain management for 2 years and got worse. I saw Dr. Gelbard and he tried more conservative treatment but when I did not get better I ended up having surgery in both areas. The pain completely went away and has stayed away. I just wish I saw him sooner. Very good caring doctor, and great result.
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Dr. Gelbard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gelbard. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gelbard.
