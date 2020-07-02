Dr. Steven Gelsomino, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gelsomino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Gelsomino, DPM
Overview of Dr. Steven Gelsomino, DPM
Dr. Steven Gelsomino, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Gelsomino works at
Dr. Gelsomino's Office Locations
-
1
Osf Medical Group - Urogynecology6700 W 95th St Ste 220, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 424-3334
Hospital Affiliations
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gelsomino?
He’s a great doc and a great man.
About Dr. Steven Gelsomino, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1376618900
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gelsomino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gelsomino accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gelsomino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gelsomino works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gelsomino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gelsomino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gelsomino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gelsomino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.