Overview

Dr. Steven Gerhardt, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center, Medical City Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Gerhardt works at Neurology Consultants Of Dallas in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Nerve Conduction Studies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.