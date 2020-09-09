Dr. Steven Gerndt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerndt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Gerndt, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Bellin Health Oconto Hospital and Bellin Memorial Hospital.
Green Bay Cardiothoracic & Vascular LLC720 S Van Buren St Ste 303, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 965-7411
- Bellin Health Oconto Hospital
- Bellin Memorial Hospital
Words can begin to express how unbelievable Dr. Gerndt was as my surgeon. He as well as his staff are beyond 5 star. The city of Green Bay and surrounding area have something very special with Dr Gerndt and the Bellin Hospital Cardio Unit.
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Trauma/Burn Fellowship, University Of Michigan/Ann Arbor
- University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center|University Of Mi Hosps And Health Ctrs
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
