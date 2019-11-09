Dr. Steven Gillon, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gillon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Gillon, DO
Overview
Dr. Steven Gillon, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cliffside Park, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Dr. Gillon works at
Locations
1
Emergimed663 Palisade Ave Ste 101, Cliffside Park, NJ 07010 Directions (201) 945-6500
2
Digestive Health Center401 S Van Brunt St Ste 401, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 569-0555
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Gillon?
I am not pleased with how my experience has been post colonoscopy. My medicine was called in to a pharmacy in another state and has to be mailed. Instead of getting relieve I have to wait the weekend to receive my script. I left an urgent message on the voice mail since I am bleeding because I don't have my script to see if I can do ANYTHING.. No call back so I guess I am on my own.
About Dr. Steven Gillon, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285668376
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Dwnst
- Metro Hosp/SUNY Brooklyn
- Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gillon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gillon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gillon works at
Dr. Gillon speaks Spanish.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Gillon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gillon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gillon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gillon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.