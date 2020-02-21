See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Steven Gitomer, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.6 (45)
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Gitomer, MD

Dr. Steven Gitomer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood, Adventhealth Tampa and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Gitomer works at Citrus Park Gynecology in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gitomer's Office Locations

    Citrus Park Gynecology
    6516 Gunn Hwy, Tampa, FL 33625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 969-2340
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Carrollwood
  • Adventhealth Tampa
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause
Perimenopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause
Perimenopause

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Feb 21, 2020
    Absolute best in the world with a bucket full of compassion...
    Roxanne — Feb 21, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Steven Gitomer, MD
    About Dr. Steven Gitomer, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457300188
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rochester University Strong Meml Hosp
    Internship
    • U Rochester
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Georgetown University
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gitomer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gitomer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gitomer works at Citrus Park Gynecology in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gitomer’s profile.

    Dr. Gitomer has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gitomer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Gitomer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gitomer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gitomer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gitomer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

