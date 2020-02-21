Dr. Gitomer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Gitomer, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Gitomer, MD
Dr. Steven Gitomer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood, Adventhealth Tampa and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Gitomer works at
Dr. Gitomer's Office Locations
-
1
Citrus Park Gynecology6516 Gunn Hwy, Tampa, FL 33625 Directions (813) 969-2340Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
- Adventhealth Tampa
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Absolute best in the world with a bucket full of compassion...
About Dr. Steven Gitomer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1457300188
Education & Certifications
- Rochester University Strong Meml Hosp
- U Rochester
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Georgetown University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gitomer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gitomer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gitomer works at
Dr. Gitomer has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gitomer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Gitomer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gitomer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gitomer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gitomer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.