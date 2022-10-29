See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Steven Gittler, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.8 (44)
Map Pin Small Hollywood, FL
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Steven Gittler, MD

Dr. Steven Gittler, MD is a Pulmonologist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine|MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Gittler works at Memorial Division of Pulmonary Medicine in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Emphysema and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gittler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Pulmonary Medicine
    7369 Sheridan St Ste 302, Hollywood, FL 33024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-5724
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Emphysema
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
Emphysema
Shortness of Breath

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Oct 29, 2022
    Dr. Gittler is now affiliated with the Memorial Health System and I believe it has made a positive improvement. Staff, contacting the office and in general. He did have lots of stuffed animals and now it is super plain in the exam rooms. He is professional and will call you out if you are not doing what you should, which is to really help you, the patient! If you cannot take his frankness, then see someone who candy coats things! Sometimes personalities may not mesh but he tells it like it is!
    — Oct 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Steven Gittler, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1730176728
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mt Sinai/Elmhurst Hosp|St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division
    Residency
    • Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine|MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Hospital Pembroke
    • Memorial Hospital West
    • Memorial Regional Hospital

