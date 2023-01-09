See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Steven Glickel, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (140)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Steven Glickel, MD

Dr. Steven Glickel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Glickel works at Steven Z. Glickel, MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Glickel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Steven Z. Glickel, MD
    485 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 658-1122
    Monday
    8:00am - 11:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 11:00am

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Steroid Injection
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Steroid Injection

Treatment frequency



Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Congenital Hand Anomaly Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pediatric Bone Problems Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 140 ratings
    Patient Ratings (140)
    5 Star
    (136)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Steven Glickel, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1467507459
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Roosevelt Hosp-Columbia U
    Residency
    • Harvard Comb Ortho
    Internship
    • Colum Presby Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • University At Buffalo
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Glickel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glickel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Glickel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Glickel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Glickel works at Steven Z. Glickel, MD in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Glickel’s profile.

    Dr. Glickel has seen patients for Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glickel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    140 patients have reviewed Dr. Glickel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glickel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glickel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glickel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

