Dr. Steven Glickel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Steven Z. Glickel, MD485 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 658-1122Monday8:00am - 11:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr, Glickel was positive from the very beginning..As a professional flutist, I was very worried that i would never be able to play again but in four months I began to play and now am back at work full time. Thank you, Dr. Glickel
About Dr. Steven Glickel, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Chinese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Roosevelt Hosp-Columbia U
- Harvard Comb Ortho
- Colum Presby Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- University At Buffalo
- Orthopedic Surgery
